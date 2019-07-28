Security tightened in Jammu and Kashmir

Enhancement of the security grid and fresh orders to local officers continued in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday. .

While top government officials termed the measures “a routine contingency augmentation to counter any rise in militant attacks”, regional parties, including National Conference (NC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) termed the measures a hint towards “tinkering with its [the State’s] special status”.

Senior police sources said after the Kashmir Valley, fresh troop induction will also start in Jammu’s Chenab Valley, which included the communally sensitive Kishtwar district.

In volatile south Kashmir, senior police officers dealing with the law and order situation have been ordered “to stay alert and protect their own installations in case of eventuality”, police sources said.

However, after a Railway Protection Force (RPF) officer issued orders asking subordinates to stock dry ration and drinking water apprehending deteriorating law and order situation in the Valley, officials clarified that he had misjudged the situation. The Railway officer, posted in Budgam has since been asked for an explanation and told to “desist from such act in future also.”

NC president and MP from Srinagar Dr. Farooq Abdullah said his party would not allow any changes in the demography in J&K.

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti said, “Any attempt at tinkering with Article 35A is akin alight explosives.”