Security forces thwart clashes in Manipur's Kangpokpi district

Armed groups from Mapao and Awang Sekmai areas gathered in Manipur's Kangpokpi district

July 06, 2023 12:57 pm | Updated 12:57 pm IST - Kangpokpi

PTI
Security personnel along with the Assam Rifles and police during a joint operation in the violence-hit areas of Manipur. File photo

Security personnel along with the Assam Rifles and police during a joint operation in the violence-hit areas of Manipur. File photo | Photo Credit: ANI

Security forces thwarted clashes in Manipur's Kangpokpi district where two armed groups gathered and fired a few rounds, sources said on Thursday, July 6, 2023.

The incident happened around 3.40 pm on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, near Phaileng village, they said.

Armed groups from Mapao and Awang Sekmai areas gathered in the area, escalating the tensions, they added.

A few rounds were fired, but soon personnel of the Assam Rifles reached the area and brought the situation under control.

Sources said women, however, blocked the roads to prevent the forces from reaching the area.

In Churachandpur, a large number of Kukis staged a protest. The rally started at Public Ground and continued till Tuibong Peace Ground.

Nearly 4,000 people participated in the rally, and most of them were in 'combat' dress with camouflage on their faces, sources said.

No untoward incident was reported during the rally, which went on till 7 pm on Wednesday.

