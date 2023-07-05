HamberMenu
Two incidents of intermittent firing in Manipur, no casualties reported

July 05, 2023 09:32 am | Updated 09:32 am IST - Imphal

PTI
So far, nearly 120 people have lost their lives and over 3,000 have been injured in the ethnic violence that broke out in Manipur on May 3.

Intermittent firings were witnessed in two places in Manipur, the latest being in the early hours of July 5, but no casualties have been reported so far, security sources said here.

The first incident of intermittent firing was reported between two communities in the Khoijumtambi area from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. on July 4, they said.

The exchange of fire stopped after some time, the sources said, adding that no casualty was reported.

The other incident was reported around 4:30 a.m. on July 5 along the ridge line, East of Phaileng. There was no report of any casualty in this as well, the sources said.

So far, nearly 120 people have lost their lives and over 3,000 have been injured in the ethnic violence that broke out in Manipur on May 3.

The violent clashes took place after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' in the hill districts on May 3 to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited the State for four days last month and met a cross-section of people as part of efforts to bring back peace in the northeastern State.

Around 40,000 central security personnel, besides those of the Manipur Police, have been deployed to control the violence and bring back the normalcy in the State.

