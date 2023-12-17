GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Second home-built 700 MW nuclear plant at Kakrapar achieves first criticality

This sets the stage for its gradual move towards producing electricity for commercial purposes.

December 17, 2023 05:35 pm | Updated 05:35 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Presently, the NPCIL operates 23 reactors with a total capacity of 7,480 MW and has nine units. File photo credit: NPCIL.

Presently, the NPCIL operates 23 reactors with a total capacity of 7,480 MW and has nine units. File photo credit: NPCIL.

India's second home-built 700 MW nuclear power reactor at Kakrapar in Gujarat achieved its first criticality, the start of the controlled fission reaction, early Sunday, setting the stage for its gradual move towards producing electricity for commercial purposes.

The first criticality was achieved at 1.17 am in the presence of Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) Chairman-cum-Managing Director B.C. Pathak.

Kakrapar Atomic Power Project (KAPP) Unit-4 is the second in the series of 16 indigenous Pressurised Heavy Water Reactors (PHWR) of 700 MW each being set up in the country.

"Achievement of the criticality of KAPP-4, within six months of commercial operation of Unit-3 was significant," Mr. Pathak said addressing officials at the site.

The criticality was achieved after meeting all the stipulations of the Atomic Energy Regulatory Board (AERB), which had issued clearance after a rigorous review of the safety of the plant systems, a statement from NPCIL said.

After the first criticality, several experiments/tests will be conducted in KAPP-4 and the power level raised in steps, in line with the clearances of the AERB, ultimately culminating in the operation of the unit at full power, it said.

KAPP 3 and 4 (2x700 MW) are located at Kakrapar in Surat district of Gujarat, adjacent to the existing reactors KAPS 1 and 2 (2x220 MW), it said.

These indigenous PHWRs have advanced safety features and are among the safest reactors in the world, the NPCIL claimed.

While these reactors have been designed, constructed, commissioned and operated by the NPCIL, the supply of equipment and execution of contracts have been by Indian industries/companies, the corporation said.

Presently, the NPCIL operates 23 reactors with a total capacity of 7,480 MW and has nine units, including KAPP-4, with a capacity of 7,500 MW under construction.

In addition, 10 more reactors with a total capacity of 7,000 MW are in pre-project activities. These are expected to be completed by 2031-32.

Related Topics

Gujarat

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.