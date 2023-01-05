HamberMenu
Search on for 3 bike-borne men who jumped police checkpoint in J&K’s Rajouri

Tthe three persons, who were riding on the motorcycle, left the vehicle in the middle of road and escaped to a forest area, police said.

January 05, 2023 01:36 am | Updated 01:36 am IST - Jammu

PTI
CRPF officials reviewing the security situation after the twin terror incidents, in Rajouri, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.

CRPF officials reviewing the security situation after the twin terror incidents, in Rajouri, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Security forces launched a search operation after three motorcycle-borne persons jumped a police checkpoint and escaped to a forest area in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district late Wednesday, January 4, 2023 night, officials said.

Security forces are on high alert in Rajouri after six people were killed in two terrorist attacks in Dhangri village of the district.

"A motorcycle with three riders broke a police naka at Thalka near Nowshera. However, policemen, with the help of locals, chased the two-wheeler and intercepted it at some distance," a senior police officer said.

However, the three persons, who were riding on the motorcycle, left the vehicle in the middle of road and escaped, he said.

Searches have been launched to trace them, the officer said.

