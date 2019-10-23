National

Search for suspected terrorists continues in J&K’s Rajouri

Army jawans take position along the Line of Control in Rajouri. File photo

Army jawans take position along the Line of Control in Rajouri. File photo  

more-in

A suspicious movement of terrorists was observed near the forward area along the LoC in the Kalal belt of Nowshera sector on Tuesday

The Army on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, continued its search operation a day after a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) was killed in a gunfight with terrorists, who had sneaked into Indian territory taking cover of firing from the Pakistani side, in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district, an official said.

A suspicious movement of terrorists was observed near the forward area along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Kalal belt of Nowshera sector on Tuesday.

The movement was supported by firing from Pakistani troops which drew strong retaliation from the Indian Army, the official said.

In the gunfight, a JCO of the Army was critically injured and later succumbed to injuries, he said.

Naib Subedar Valte Sunil Ravsaheb, 40, belonged to Dahigaon village in Maharashtra’s Ahmednagar district. He is survived by his wife.

“He was a brave, highly motivated and sincere soldier. The nation will always remain indebted to him for the supreme sacrifice and devotion to duty,” the official added.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics National
Jammu and Kashmir
armed Forces
national security
terrorism (crime)
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 23, 2019 12:56:16 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/search-for-suspected-terrorists-continues-in-jks-rajouri/article29775756.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY