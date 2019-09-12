Scientists must be passionate, undeterred by drawbacks: Nobel laureate Serge Haroche

Nobel laureate Serge Haroche on Tuesday said scientists must be passionate and not deterred by failures and drawbacks.

“What is the difference between a great scientist and an average one is that the great one recognises the learning he is having.. Tries to collaborate as much as possible. Working in a group makes it easier to overcome difficulties,” he said, speaking at the “Nobel Prize Series India 2019” event here at the National Agri-Food Biotechnology Institute.

Talking to journalists, Dr. Haroche hoped that the scientists at ISRO would definitely try to solve the complication with the moon lander.

Erika Lanner, Director of the Nobel Prize Museum in Stockholm, said, “Humanity today faces many challenges, be it with regard to global warming, food shortages, illness or conflicts. The history of the Nobel Prize tells us that there is a way forward — science, literature and peace efforts are capable of improving and changing the world. We want to convey a message of inspiration to the younger generation through our exhibition and show that it is possible to create a better world.”

Laura Sprechmann, CEO of Nobel Media, said, “The Nobel Prize shows that humanity can change the world for the better — and it starts with education. Investing in education is investing in the future. Education enables us to become active citizens and reach new insights in our quest to understanding ourselves and our universe. By making education accessible to everyone, we can make sure that human potential does not get wasted.”

The Nobel Prize Series lectures will also be held at the Punjab Agricultural University in Ludhiana on Thursday followed by student round tables and discussions. On September 13, Kailash Satyarthi will visit schools in Delhi. The exhibition in Mohali is open to the public till October 11.