Science has to be developed as a social movement: Harsh Vardhan

Union Minister for Science and Technology Harsh Vardhan, while addressing a State science and technology Ministers’ conclave on Wednesday said that “science has to be developed as a social movement to help the common man”.

Inaugurating the Global Indian Scientists and Technocrats meet being organised as a part of the India International Science Festival 2020, the Minister added that the year 2020 has been the year of science.

Dr. Vardhan also pointed out the exceptional role played by the scientific community in addressing problems and developing solutions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He emphasised that the spirit of collaboration should continue even in the post-COVID-19 world, and the Indian scientific community, in partnership with the diaspora, can play a vital role in addressing global challenges such as climate change, and help achieve sustainable development in India and the world.

“A key step would be partnering with research and academic institutions to address specific societal challenges particularly for the benefit of rural India,” he said.