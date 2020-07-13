SC upholds right of erstwhile Travancore royal family in administration of Kerala's Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple

The Supreme Court on Monday upheld the appeals by members of the erstwhile Travancore royal family in the case of the management of the Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple in Thiruvananthapuram.

It said that the District Judge of Thiruvananthapuram will head the administrative committee to manage affairs of the Temple.

Noting that the family's role will continue despite the death of the head, the apex court said that the scheme given by the District judge will continue.

Shebaitship of the erstwhile Travancore royals survives on the death of the ruler as per custom, the Court said, adding that the death of ruler does not result in escheat in favour of govt despite 26th Amendment of the Constitution.