National

SC takes up plea on hate speech proliferation

Supreme Court of India in New Delhi   | Photo Credit: SUBRAMANIUM S

The Supreme Court on Friday took up a plea filed by former member of Planning Commission Syeda Hameed and Delhi University professor Alok Rai about the liability of authorities in preventing the proliferation of hate speech, especially in social media.

A Bench led by Justice A.M. Khanwilkar asked the petitioners’ lawyer, Shahrukh Alam, to serve copies of the petition to the Centre, Delhi government and the police.

However, the court did not issue a formal notice. The Bench said it would, rather than deal with the case piecemeal, hear what the authorities had to say. The court posted the case later in November.

The petition urged the court to fix the extent of liability of public authorities in case they wilfully allow hate speech in violation of the law. It said public authorities have a “duty of care” to prevent hate speeches targetting particular communities.

Rallies and public meets

The petition, which was filed after a recent event at Jantar Mantar reported anti-sloganeering, referred to the rallies and public meets that create communal tensions.

It said hate speech lay the groundwork for later broad attacks on vulnerable sections that could range from discrimination, to ostracism, segregation, deportation, violence and, in the most extreme cases, to genocide.

The petition also sought the implementation of the anti-lynching guidelines issued by the court.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles

Former CVC to inaugurate 50-bed hospital on Saturday

Will consider as per law Bhim Army Chief’s plea for common election symbol, Election Commission tells Delhi High Court

Samajwadi Party will form govt in Uttar Pradesh: Akhilesh Yadav

Top Maoist leader carrying bounty of ₹1 cr arrested by Jharkhand police

49 parched irrigation tanks in Tirunelveli district get water after 30 years

IT parks in Kerala plans expansion of built-up space to 3 crore sq.ft.

Jaishankar meets U.S. Congress delegation, discusses developments in Afghanistan, Indo-Pacific

Karnataka government department gets award for effective communication

Odisha experiences moderate rainfall, another depression likely

Amid Rajasthan cabinet reshuffle buzz, Pilot says party will make a decision 'very soon'

Lawyers oppose proposed transfer of Madras HC CJ to Meghalaya

Congress demands parliamentary probe into Facebook’s ‘manipulation’ of polls

Ministers, officials providing documents on Bitcoin scam, claims D.K. Shivakumar

National Commission for Minorities issues notice to U.P. DGP

Puttur’s professor-turned-entrepreneur passes away

U.P. to help govt’s commitment to fulfilling needs of defence industry, says Rajnath Singh

Jal Jeevan Mission urges Uttar Pradesh to provide tap water supply to 78 lakh rural households this year

Centre agrees to grant permanent commission to 11 women Army officers

PM to inaugurate Kashi temple corridor on Dec. 13

On U.P.’s request, SC adjourns hearing Lakhimpur Kheri case to Monday
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 12, 2021 5:45:17 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/sc-takes-up-plea-on-hate-speech-proliferation/article37456092.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY