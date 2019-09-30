Supreme Court tags petitions challenging J&K lockdown

A three-judge Bench of the Supreme Court, led by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, on Monday tagged petitions challenging the Jammu and Kashmir lockdown and lack of access to basic facilities to a Constitution Bench.

The Constitution Bench, led by Justice N.V. Ramana, was scheduled on October 1 to start hearing another batch of petitions seeking to quash the dilution of Article 370, which led to the abrogation of the special rights and privileges enjoyed by Kashmiris for decades.

This Bench would now hear both the petitions challenging the lockdown and the ones against Article 370. The latter petitions have also challenged the Centre’s unilateral move to change the status of Jammu and Kashmir from a State to a Union Territory. It is to be seen if the Constitution Bench would tackle the problem of lockdown first and pass any interim orders.

Sending the petitions challenging the ongoing lockdown, the CJI remarked orally “we don’t have time to hear so many matters. We have a Constitution Bench case going on... These petitions will be heard by the Kashmir Bench”.

The ‘Constitution Bench case’ here refers to the Ayodhya appeals which is on the 34th consecutive day of court hearing. Two judges on the Bench which were so far hearing the J&K lockdown petitions — the CJI and Justice S.A. Bobde, the second seniormost judge in the apex court — are part of the Ayodhya Bench which is on a deadline to finish the court hearings by October 18. The appeals are being heard from Monday to Friday till 5 p.m.

Countering the petitions against the lockdown, the Centre has argued that the move was based on formidable reasons and has stopped thousands of instances of death, terror and violence in Jammu and Kashmir taking place from 1990.

Habaes corpus pleas

The prolonged lockdown has seen many habeas corpus petitions filed in the Supreme Court. This includes the petition by a young lawyer, Mohammed Aleem Sayed, worried about his aged parents in Kashmir to Sitaram Yechury, the general secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), to see his party colleague M.Y. Tarigami and by Iltija Mufti to see her mother and former J&K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti. The court, instead of making the authorities liable to prove their well-being, had allowed the petitioners permission to travel to J&K and meet them under certain conditions.

Other petitions questioning life under restrictive conditions in the State includes one by child rights activists Shanta Sinha and Enakshi Ganguli to verify illegal detention of children. There is another filed by a doctor about the lack of medical access.

A petition which has consistently struck a chord is the one filed by executive editor of the Kashmir Times Anuradha Bhasin about the challenging media restrictions and information blackout in J&K.

On this, the court has so far adopted a wait-and-watch approach, expecting the situation to clear up enough for restoration of communications in the Valley.

Ms. Bhasin has argued there has been a clampdown on free speech since August 4. Her petition sought a relaxation of restrictions and to allow journalists “to practise their profession and exercise their right to report freely on the situation prevailing in J&K after a clampdown on the entire State on August 4, 2019”.

Ms. Bhasin, represented by senior lawyer Vrinda Grover, has described the ground situation as that of “absolute and complete internet and telecommunication shutdown, severe restrictions on mobility and sweeping curtailment on information sharing in the Kashmir valley, at a time when significant political and constitutional changes are being undertaken in Delhi to the status of J&K”.

She said the information black-out was “fuelling anxiety, panic, alarm, insecurity and fear among the residents of Kashmir”.

But the government claims that the allegations are wrong and the people of Kashmir lack nothing.

In an affidavit, the government, on September 16, said restrictions under Section 144 had been removed in 93 out of 105 (88.57%) police stations of Kashmir division; in all 90 police stations (100%) in Jammu division; and in all 7 (100%) police stations of Ladakh division.

It said three months’ stock of essential commodities such as food grains, LPG cylinders, petrol, diesel, etc. had been ensured. Giving statistics to the court, the government said 8,98,050 LPG refills were home-delivered to consumers in the last one month and 6.46 lakh quintals of ration were distributed among consumers in Kashmir. It said primary, middle and high schools were functioning normally across Jammu and Ladakh Division (100%) while 97% of all schools were functioning in the Kashmir Division.