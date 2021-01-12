SC suspends implementation of three farm laws

The Supreme Court on Tuesday suspended the contentious farm laws and formed a committee to look into the grievances of protesting farmers.
A three-judge Bench headed by Chief Justice S.A. Bobde went ahead and formed the committee, despite farmers groups rejecting the idea on Monday. "There is no power on earth which can prevent us from forming the independent committee. We want to solve the problem. We want to understand the ground situation. This is not politics. You have to cooperate," Chief Justice Bobde told lawyers representing various farmers unions.
"All people who want to genuinely resolve the problem can go to the committee," he added.
Senior advocate V. Chithambresh for Bharatiya Kisan Sangh said he supports the formation of the committee. "We are not aggrieved about the new laws, we only want to ensure MSP," he said.
The four-member committee would include Bhupinder Singh Mann, All India Kisan Coordination Committee (AIKCC); Dr Pramod Kumar Joshi, former Director, International Food Policy Research Institute; Ashok Gulati, Agricultural Economist; and Anil Ghanwat, Shetkari Sanghatana Maharashtra.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath