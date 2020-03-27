SC seeks govt reply on over 800 stranded pilgrims in Iran

The Supreme Court on Friday sought a response from the Centre on a plea to immediately evacuate and provide medical support to 800-odd Shia pilgrims stranded in Qom, Iran, on account of the COVID-2019 pandemic.

Justices D.Y. Chandrachud and Surya Kant heard senior advocate Sanjay Hegde, for petitioner Mustafa M.H., through videoconferencing. The case was listed again on March 30. The court expects the government to take some action in the meantime.

“There are 800-odd Indian citizens stuck in the city of Qom and are in need of immediate help. In case, urgent help is not provided to these pilgrims, there are bound to be serious health hazards, which have started to become fatal and has resulted in the death of two pilgrims already,” the petition said.

Till such time requisite arrangements were made for evacuation of such passengers, the government should be directed to provide adequate health and medical support to the Indian citizens stranded in Iran. The government should ensure that the passengers were quarantined in the manner a prescribed by the World Health Organisation, the plea said.

Mr. Mustafa, a native of Ladakh, said his relatives from Kargil-Drass travelled along with a group of about 1000 pilgrims to Iran in December last for a three-month long trip. They were scheduled to return on various dates from February 26, 2020. However, they were stranded due to the virus outbreak.

‘From poor background’

“The pilgrims [mostly from a poor financial background] who had travelled to Iran and were scheduled to return weeks back. However, in view of the situation mentioned above, they are stranded in Qom, Iran without any health/medical facilities and food supplies. Besides, they have been accommodated in hotel rooms in groups of four and five," the petition said.

It was extremely important for the government to note that the situation of spread of Coronavirus was extremely critical in Iran, it stated. “In fact, there may be as many as 250 people within the group of the pilgrims who could be positive for Corona. In such a situation, accommodating persons together is a serious health hazard and could lead to disastrous consequences for such pilgrims.”