SC seeks government’s response on evolving ‘Project Great Indian Bustard’ conservation programme

December 01, 2022 12:52 am | Updated 12:52 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Supreme Court on Wednesday sought the government's response about evolving a 'Project Great Indian Bustard' conservation programme like the 'Project Tiger' to bring attention to the peril faced by the critically endangered bird species.

'Project Tiger' is touted by the government as one of the most successful conservation programmes for a single species in the world.

"Can we not have a focussed approach by the Environment Ministry involving something like 'Project Tiger'? Take instructions on it. Have a word with the Minister and come back to us on it," Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud addressed Attorney General R. Venkataramani and Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, appearing for the government.

The court is hearing a series of petitions highlighting the numerous deaths of Great Indian Bustards due to power transmission lines crisscrossing their habitat in Gujarat and Rajasthan.

In its order, the Special Bench, also comprising Justices A.S. Bopanna and V. Ramasubramanian, directed the Chief Secretaries of Gujarat and Rajasthan to undertake and complete a comprehensive exercise within four weeks to find out the total length of the transmission lines in question and the number of bird diverters required in the priority areas of the birds' habitats..

Expert committee

The court was not however, for the time being, ready to agree with the Centre's plea to expand its expert committee formed in April 2022 to study the problem. The government wanted the court to allow the Additional Secretary of the Renewable Energy Ministry and the Chief Operating Officer of the Central Transmission Utility of India Limited (CTUIL) to join the committee as domain experts on transmission lines.

Instead, the Bench said the expert committee was free to consult the CTUIL officer for his expert opinion for now. The court asked the government to also tap institutional experts on electricity transmission and connected study areas from the IITs.

The court sought a report on the steps taken for the tendering process and installation of bird diverters. It said the bird diverters should comply with the quality norms laid down by the expert committee on consultation with the CTUIL officer.