SC seeks Centre's response on plea for appointment of regular CBI director

The Supreme Court on Friday sought response from the Centre on a plea seeking direction for appointment of a regular CBI director.
A bench of justices L. Nageswara Rao and S. Ravindra Bhat issued notice on the plea filed by NGO Common Cause, which has alleged that the government has failed to appoint a regular CBI director as per section 4A of the Delhi Special Police Establishment (DSPE) Act, on the expiry of term of Rishi Kumar Shukla on February 2.
It had said that government has instead appointed Praveen Sinha, as an interim director of the premier investigating agency.
"We are issuing notice. We will have it after two week," the bench said.
Advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing for the NGO, said the work of CBI is suffering because of this and the court can have the matter next week.
The top court said that next week this bench is not available as it will be sitting in the Maratha reservation matter and for that reason it is listing after two weeks.
Mr. Bhushan said the court can ask them (Centre) to at least convene the meeting of the selection committee.
“We will hear them. We are issuing notice,” the bench said.
The plea, filed through Mr. Bhushan, has also sought a direction to the Centre to initiate and complete the process of selection of the CBI director well in advance, at least one to two months before the date on which the vacancy to the post is about to occur.
