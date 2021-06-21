National

Supreme Court says govt must simplify COVID-19 death certification process

File photo of the Supreme Court of India.   | Photo Credit: SUBRAMANIUM S

The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Union government what it plans to do in cases of COVID-19 patients whose death certificates cited some other reason for the cause of death.

“What is the remedy in the case of COVID patients who have already been issued death certificates showing some other reason as cause of death”, Justice M.R. Shah, who accompanied Justice Ashok Bhushan on the Bench, asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta.

The court suggested that the government should simplify the process for certification COVID-19 deaths. It asked the government whether the reason of death could be given as COVID-19 in the certificate if the family could produce a COVID-19 report, no matter whether the patient died in a hospital or outside. The court pointed out that some patients were not even given their medical records.

Penal consequences

Mr. Mehta reiterated the government’s stand that any lapse in stating COVID-19 as the cause of demise in a death certificate would have penal consequences for those found responsible, including the certifying doctor.

In its affidavit on Sunday, the Centre said: “It is mandated that any death resulting from Covid-19 shall have to be so certified i.e. as Covid death, failing which, everyone responsible, including the certifying doctor, shall be responsible for penal consequences”.

The government stated that deaths with the diagnosis of COVID-19, irrespective of comorbidities, have to be certified as pandemic deaths. The only exception to the rule was when there was a clear alternative cause of death, for example, accidental trauma, poisoning, etc.

The Supreme Court recently told the Centre that the death certificates of those who died of COVID-19 often do not reveal that fact. “The death certificates of persons who die from COVID-19 in hospitals show the reason as lung or heart problem or something else,” Justice Shah had addressed Mr. Mehta.

“All deaths with the diagnosis of COVID-19, irrespective of co-morbidities, are to be classified as deaths due to COVID-19,” the Centre had clarified in the affidavit.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles

Delhi High Court reserves order on WhatsApp, Facebook fresh plea

Kerala tree-felling case: Revenue Minister K. Rajan defends Revenue Department

Now, a cemetery for retired police dogs in Kerala, perhaps the first of its kind in Asia

Don’t issue statements on CM face of Congress for 2023 Assembly elections in Karnataka: Surjewala

What’s the decision on ex gratia for COVID-19 victims’ kin, Supreme Court asks Centre

Ghaziabad police to send another notice to Twitter in elderly man assault case

Student safeguarding advisory committee in all TN schools

Lack of clarity on NEET and no mention about DMK’s electoral promises in Governor speech, says Ramadoss

Kasaragod district panchayat president defends appointment of wives of three accused in Periya twin murder case in Kerala

Kerala Water Authority launches six IT-based initiatives

Former Punjab IGP joins AAP in the presence of Kejriwal

Revised travel protocol in UAE: huge relief for expatriates stranded in Kerala

Study finds diabetics could be at risk for depressive symptoms

Karnataka to recruit 7,500 health personnel: Deputy CM C.N. Ashwath Narayan

Gold worth nearly ₹1 crore seized at Kochi airport

TN man who struggled against all odds to become doctor, now helps village residents battle COVID-19

Kerala holds State-wide protests against hike in fuel prices

Priority for Tamil medium students in jobs; special recruitment for Adi Dravidar and STs

Back-to-back murders of elderly women send shockwaves through Malappuram in Kerala
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 21, 2021 4:34:52 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/sc-says-govt-must-simplify-covid-19-death-certification-process/article34882254.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY