National

SC refuses to stop Amarnath Yatra

Plea to halt pilgrimage due to pandemic

The Supreme Court on Monday declined a plea to restrict the annual Amarnath Yatra due to the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

A Bench led by Justice D.Y. Chandrachud said the court did not want to interfere in the issue which has to be solely dealt with by the local administration.

“We cannot enter the arena of the executive and district administration... We need to pay due respect to the separation of powers,” Justice Chandrachud observed.

The court was hearing a plea filed by Shri Amarnath Barfani Langars Organisation for a direction to the Centre, Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board to cancel/restrict access of general public/devotees for the Amarnath Yatra this year amid the pandemic.

The petition said arrangements can be made to provide live darshan of the Lord through Internet and TV “so that crores across country can have access”.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 13, 2020 4:51:56 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/sc-refuses-to-stop-amarnath-yatra/article32067207.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY