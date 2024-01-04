SC refuses to intervene in plea of Indian detained in Prague for Khalistani activist’s murder

January 04, 2024 11:30 am | Updated 11:52 am IST

The Supreme Court on January 4 refused to intervene in a petition filed by an Indian national, who is detained in Prague and accused of involvement in an alleged conspiracy to murder U.S.-based Khalistani activist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun.

The top court said it cannot do anything and will strictly follow Vienna Convention to respect principles of public international law, comity and sovereignty of courts.

The Indian national said he just wanted help from his country. The court advised him to approach the government.

The identity of the person, represented by senior advocate C.A. Sundaram and Rohini Musa, has been kept anonymous in the petition. He has been identified simply as ‘Mr. X’ in the causetitle of the case.