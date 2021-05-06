Supreme Court refuses to expunge critical remarks of Madras HC against Election Commission of India

The oral remarks of the High Court are not on record, so there is no question of expunging the remarks, the apex court said

The Supreme Court on May 6 dismissed Election Commission of India's (ECI’s) petition seeking to restrain media from reporting oral remarks of judges.

Also read: Cannot stop media reports on court observations, says Supreme Court

A Bench comprising Justices D.Y. Chandrachud and M.R. Shah in their verdict said "freedom of speech and expression extends to judicial matters. There is no question of restraint on media in coverage of judicial proceedings."

The oral remarks of the High Court are not on record, so there is no question of expunging the remarks, Justice Chandrachud said adding that the High Court could have been more circumspect.

The Madras High Court, while hearing a plea on April 26, squarely blamed the EC for the raging second wave of COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. The judges had orally remarked that the ECI should be charged with “murder”, which was widely reported by the media.

Also read: CEC moves Supreme Court against Madras HC's comments

In its petition in the apex court, the EC said the oral comments from the Madras HC would impact or lower the faith of the masses in the poll body and democratic process. The Commission said the comments were disparaging and derogatory.

The petition said the Bench of the HC should have given the ECI an opportunity to place the entire factual position on record before making the allegations orally. It amounted to the violation of the principles of natural justice.