SC not just a poly-vocal court but a people-centric one, says CJI

August 22, 2023 11:09 pm | Updated 11:09 pm IST - NEW DELHI:

Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud on August 22 said one of the missions of the Supreme Court Collegium was to ensure that the richness and diversity of India were represented in the top court.

Terming the Supreme Court people-centric and not just poly-vocal, the Chief Justice said, “this is not the Supreme Court of Maharashtra or Delhi. It is the Supreme Court of India and our aim here is to reflect that this court reflects the diversity of India”.

The Chief Justice was speaking at a felicitation function organised by the Supreme Court Bar Association for Justices Ujjal Bhuyan and SVN Bhatti, who were recently elevated to the apex court.

“Many people have been critical of the Supreme Court for being a poly-vocal court… The reason why we are a poly-vocal court is because no two judges are similar. Here we have a judge from Maharashtra sharing the Bench with a judge of West Bengal to decide a matter from Haryana. This is the true essence of the Supreme Court of India. It is not a poly-vocal court rather the Supreme Court is a people-centric court,” the CJI said.