HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

SC not just a poly-vocal court but a people-centric one, says CJI

He says one of the missions of Supreme Court Collegium is to ensure that the richness and diversity of India are represented in the top court

August 22, 2023 11:09 pm | Updated 11:09 pm IST - NEW DELHI:

The Hindu Bureau
File photo of Chief Justice of India (CJI) D.Y. Chandrachud.

File photo of Chief Justice of India (CJI) D.Y. Chandrachud. | Photo Credit: ANI

Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud on August 22 said one of the missions of the Supreme Court Collegium was to ensure that the richness and diversity of India were represented in the top court.

Terming the Supreme Court people-centric and not just poly-vocal, the Chief Justice said, “this is not the Supreme Court of Maharashtra or Delhi. It is the Supreme Court of India and our aim here is to reflect that this court reflects the diversity of India”.

The Chief Justice was speaking at a felicitation function organised by the Supreme Court Bar Association for Justices Ujjal Bhuyan and SVN Bhatti, who were recently elevated to the apex court.

“Many people have been critical of the Supreme Court for being a poly-vocal court… The reason why we are a poly-vocal court is because no two judges are similar. Here we have a judge from Maharashtra sharing the Bench with a judge of West Bengal to decide a matter from Haryana. This is the true essence of the Supreme Court of India. It is not a poly-vocal court rather the Supreme Court is a people-centric court,” the CJI said.

Related Topics

judiciary (system of justice) / justice and rights / crime, law and justice

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.