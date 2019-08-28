National

SC issues notices to Centre, J&K on plea for removal of restrictions imposed on journalists

Soldiers stand guard at a closed market in central Srinagar on August 27, 2019.

Soldiers stand guard at a closed market in central Srinagar on August 27, 2019.   | Photo Credit: AP

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi issued notice on the plea filed by Anuradha Bhasin, Executive Editor of Kashmir Times.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday sought responses from the Centre and Jammu and Kashmir administration on a plea seeking removal of restrictions imposed on journalists after Article 370 was scrapped.

The bench, also comprising Justices S.A. Bobde and S.A. Nazeer, asked the Centre and Jammu and Kashmir administration to file their responses on Bhasin’s plea within seven days.

In the plea, Ms. Bhasin has sought directions for restoration of all modes of communication, including mobile Internet and landline services, throughout the state in order to provide an enabling environment for media to practise its profession.

