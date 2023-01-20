SC dismisses plea to make chargesheets public

January 20, 2023 12:19 pm | Updated 12:22 pm IST

The Supreme Court on January 20 dismissed a plea to publish or upload chargesheets filed by the police and investigative agencies in the public domain, saying they are “public documents”.

A Bench led by Justice M.R. Shah said a chargesheet is not a public document, and it can’t be made available in the public domain.

The top court was hearing advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing for independent journalist Saurav Das.

“To induce transparency, it is incumbent for the respondents [Union and the States] to make available chargesheets on their websites and enable public access so that the citizenry can stay informed, and the Press can faithfully and accurately report on criminal trials,” the petition had argued.

In the July 2022 verdict, the court had held that neither showing the Enforcement Case Investigation Report (ECIR) nor supplying the accused with a copy of the document was a violation of constitutional rights. The court had justified that the ECIR was an “internal, departmental document”.

Mr. Bhushan had argued that the court itself had, in the Youth Bar Association of India judgment, reported in 2016, had directed the public disclosure of FIRs on police/State websites.

“The logic of disclosure applies more strongly to chargesheets, for while FIRs are based on unsubstantiated allegations, chargesheets are filed after due investigation,” he had argued.

Both the recording of an FIR and filing of chargesheets were acts of public officials in the discharge of their official duties. The Criminal Procedure Code, Evidence Act, and the Right to Information Act, if read concurrently, would envisage that a chargesheet was a public document, and thus available for public disclosure, Mr. Bhushan had submitted.