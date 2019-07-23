SC directs cancellation of Amrapalli group registration

The Supreme Court on July 23 directed the cancellation of the registration of Amrapali Group of companies and directed the National Buildings and Construction Corporation (NBCC) to complete unfinished housing projects, in a relief for over 40,000 investors.

It further directed the Enforcement Directorate to investigate the group under the money laundering law for allegedly diverting homebuyers’ hard-earned money.

The court pulled up lender banks and Noida authorities for breach of public trust for not acting in time while the homebuyers’ money was wiped out through the illegal activities of the group.

The judgment follows a green signal the court gave in February to arrest the directors of the Amrapali Group on the basis of allegations against them for diverting funds collected from homebuyers to its other companies.

The order had then come on the basis of an application filed by the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Economic Offences Wing, Delhi Police, for their arrest and custody.

The court had directed the police to investigate the “entire gamut of the scenario of the various projects, as projected in this case and various orders passed and investigate the entire matter”.

The court had held that it prima facie found that the case required serious investigation in the facts projected by the directors, the CFO and the statutory auditors.

The court, during the hearings of the case, observed that the group had committed “serious fraud” by diverting homebuyers’ money from one company to another.