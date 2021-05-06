SC declines ECI plea to restrain media from reporting critical remarks by Madras HC

‘This is a celebration of our constitutional ethos which bolsters the judiciary... We cannot gag the reporting of proceedings,’ says the Bench.

Real-time reportage of court proceedings, including the oral exchanges in courtrooms between judges and lawyers, is part of the right to freedom of speech, the Supreme Court has held in a judgment.

A Bench led by Justice D.Y. Chandrachud declined a plea made by the Election Commission of India (ECI) to restrain the media from reporting oral remarks made by a Division Bench of the Madras High Court. The High Court judges had said that the poll commission officials should be charged with “murder” for allowing rallies and mass gatherings during the Tamil Nadu Assembly election. The judges had remarked that the ECI was solely responsible for the COVID-19 surge.

The Chief Election Commissioner had appealed to the Supreme Court after the High Court did not restrain the media from reporting the remarks nor make any of them take back the remarks. The ECI said cases had already been filed against its officials for “murder”.

‘Balancing of powers’

In the judgment, Justice Chandrachud said the case posed a delicate balancing of powers between the High Court and the ECI, which were both constitutional authorities. The case also features prominently the power of the media to report judicial proceedings honestly and fairly in real time.

The court said that except in cases of child sexual abuse and marital issues, the phenomenon of free Press should extend to court proceedings.

Justice Chandrachud mentioned how social media had seen court proceedings being reported live and as it happened. This real time reportage was an extension of the concept of open court proceedings. The internet, including social media, had refashioned and revolutionised the way information was relayed. Constitutional authorities could do better than complaining and seeking fetters on the media.

“This is a celebration of our constitutional ethos which bolsters the judiciary... We cannot gag the reporting of proceedings... The manner in which judicial proceedings are conducted are unique to every court. They allow the lawyers to develop arguments with creativity and judges to play the devil's advocate,” Justice Chandrachud observed.

The court said oral observations made during the course of the hearing did not bind the parties and did not form a part of the judgment. An exchange of views was intrinsic to the applicability of mind and the process of judging.

‘Caution needed’

On the nature of the remarks made by the Madras High Court, the Supreme Court said “a degree of caution and circumspection would have allayed the problems in the present case. All said and done, this is in the past and does not constitute a part of the record”.

Justice Chandrachud said the High Courts had constantly been in touch with ground realities and had done great work.

‘ECI’s independence’

On the other hand, the independence of the ECI was important for democracy to thrive.

The court said the remarks may have been a manifestation of anguish at the rising cases of COVID-19.

The method of the High Court was “harsh and inappropriate”, but it did not direct culpability. But it should have ensured compliance of orders. The language both by the Bench and in judgement should be sensitive to constitutional values, the court said.

In the hearing, the ECI had complained that the High Court should not have accused another constitutional authority of “murder”.

In its petition in the Supreme Court, the Commission had said the oral comments by the Madras High Court would impact or lower the faith of the masses in the Commission and democratic process.

The Commission had said the comments were “disparaging and derogatory”.

The petition said the High Court Bench should have given the ECI an opportunity to place the entire factual position on record before making the allegations orally. It amounted to the violation of the principles of natural justice.