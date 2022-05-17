SC Collegium recommends elevation of five judges as Chief Justices
Besides, Chief Justice of Telangana Satish Chandra Sharma has been recommended for a transfer to Delhi High Court.
The Supreme Court Collegium on May 17 recommended the elevation of five judges of various high courts as Chief Justices. It also recomended transfer of a Chief Justice.
The collegium recommended the elevation of Delhi High Court judge Justice Vipin Sanghi as Chief Justice of Uttarakhand. It also recommended elevation of two judges from Bombay High Court — Justices Amjad A. Sayed and S.S. Shinde — as Himachal Pradesh Chief Justice, and Rajasthan Chief Justice respectively.
The collegium recommended the elevation of Gujarat High Court judge Rashmin M. Chhaya as Gauhati Chief Justice.
Telangana High Court judge Ujjal Bhuyan has been recommended as Chief Justice of Telangana High Court Chief Justice. Justice Bhuyan's parent High Court is Gauhati.
The Supreme Court Collegium led by Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana and comprises senior-most judges Justices U.U. Lalit, A.M. Khanwilkar, D.Y. Chandrachud and L. Nageswara Rao as its members.
