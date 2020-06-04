National

The Supreme Court Bar Association seeks members’ views on regular hearings

Supreme Court of India in New Delhi. File

Supreme Court of India in New Delhi. File   | Photo Credit: S. Subramanium

A section of lawyers is not comfortable with virtual system

The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) on Thursday sought views of its member-lawyers on the resumption of regular courtroom proceedings in the court which has been holding virtual hearings since March 25 when the COVID-19-induced lockdown was imposed.

A three-judge panel, comprising Justices N.V. Ramana, Arun Mishra and U.U. Lalit, would review on Friday the functioning of the Supreme Court in light of the surging pandemic cases in Delhi and the adjoining area, and the views of the SCBA has been sought for on the issue.

The review meeting would take place amid rising demands from bar bodies, including the Bar Council of India and the Supreme Court Advocates-on-Record Association (SCAORA), to resume physical courtroom hearings on various grounds including that the virtual court system was not working well in favour of many lawyers.

SCBA president and senior advocate Dushyant Dave asked the lawyers to give their response to seven questions which included whether they wanted regular court hearings to restart or not.

