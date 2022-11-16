SC asks govt. to grant pension to 32 women IAF officers

November 16, 2022 10:27 pm | Updated 10:27 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Supreme Court, in a significant order on Wednesday, ordered the government to grant pension to women officers who fought for 12 years to get reinstatement and permanent commission in the Indian Air Force (IAF).

A Bench led by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud found the women had been fighting for 12 years for a chance to be considered for permanent commission.

The 32 women officers, now over the age limit to be reinstated, had urged the court to at least consider them for pension.

The women, represented by senior advocate Meenakshi Arora along with advocates Archana Pathak Dave and Chitrangda Rastravara, pointed out to the court's judgment in Babita Puniya case which upheld the right of women short service commission officers to be considered for permanent commission on a par with their men colleagues.

They also argued that the original policy to induct women in the IAF included within itself the option of permanent commission after completion of initial engagement of five years.

The petitioners also included three women who had lost their husbands in the service of the nation and were themselves short service commissioned officers.

The Bench directed the IAF to consider the petitioners on same footing with other officers to grant pensionary benefits after considering their deemed service of 20 years.