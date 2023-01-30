SC agrees to hear PIL challenging Centre’s decision to ‘block’ BBC documentary

January 30, 2023 11:19 am | Updated 11:31 am IST

The Supreme Court on January 30 agreed to hear petitions next week that will challenge the Centre’s decision to block the controversial BBC documentary, ‘India : The Modi Question’.

The Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud agreed to post the matter next Monday ( February 6).

The PIL filed by advocate M.L. Sharma also urged the apex court to call and examine the BBC documentary — both parts I and II — and sought action against persons who were responsible and were involved directly and indirectly with the 2002 Gujarat riots.

Mr. Sharma said that in his PIL he has raised a constitutional question and the top court has to decide whether citizens have the right under Article 19 (1) (2) to see news, facts and reports on the 2002 Gujarat riots.

On January 21, the Centre issued directions for blocking multiple YouTube videos and Twitter posts sharing links to the controversial BBC documentary “India: The Modi Question”, according to sources.

In response, student organisations and opposition political parties across the country have held public screenings of the documentary at University campuses and elsewhere.

On January 29 Twitter’s Vice-President, Product – Trust and Safety, Ella Irwin said in a series of posts that Twitter would remove posts when a “proper reporting process” is followed. In an apparent reference to the BBC documentary India: The Modi Question, Ms. Irwin said Twitter “had to suspend accounts, remove documentaries, videos, tweets and photos recently” when such processes were followed.

(With inputs from PTI)