Saudi Arabia one of India's most important strategic partners: PM Modi

PM Modi said both India and Saudi Arabia are adding a new dimension to the ties in tune with changing times

September 11, 2023 01:37 pm | Updated 01:40 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud before a meeting at the Hyderabad House, in New Delhi on September 11, 2023.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud before a meeting at the Hyderabad House, in New Delhi on September 11, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

The strategic partnership between India and Saudi Arabia is crucial for regional and global stability and welfare, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on September 11 during his talks with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud.

Describing Saudi Arabia as one of India’s most important strategic partners, Mr. Modi said both sides are adding a new dimension to the ties in tune with changing times.

Mr. Modi and Crown Prince Bin Salman reviewed the bilateral relations at the first meeting of the India-Saudi Arabia Strategic Partnership Council.

In his opening remarks at the meeting, the Prime Minister said several initiatives have been identified to take “our close partnership to next level. Our relationship will get a new direction and energy in today’s meeting”.

The India-Saudi Arabia Strategic Partnership Council was announced in 2019 with an aim to further increase cooperation in critical areas.

Crown Prince Bin Salman is currently on a state visit to India following end of the G-20 Summit.

Ahead of the talks, the Crown Prince was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

“I am very glad to be here in India. I want to congratulate India for the G-20 Summit,” Crown Prince Bin Salman told reporters after the ceremonial welcome.

The Saudi leader said the announcements made at the summit will benefit the world. “We will work together to create a great future for both the countries,” he said.

Saudi Arabia is one of India’s key strategic partners in the Middle-East. The overall relations between the two countries have witnessed a significant upward trajectory in the last few years.

The two sides have also been focusing on strengthening their defence and security partnership.

The then Chief of Army Staff Gen. M.M. Naravane visited Saudi Arabia in December 2020 in the first-ever visit by a head of the 1.3 million-strong Army to the important Gulf nation. Since then, there have been series of visits of high-ranking military officials between the two sides.

