Sanjeev Sanyal inducted into Economic Advisory Council to PM

The Finance Ministry’s Principal Economic Adviser Sanjeev Sanyal has been inducted into the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister as a full-time member.

Mr. Sanyal was made the Principal Economic Adviser in February 2017. The EAC to the PM is headed by former Niti Aayog member Bibek Debroy.