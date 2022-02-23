Sanjeev Sanyal inducted into Economic Advisory Council to PM
Panel is headed by Bibek Debroy
The Finance Ministry’s Principal Economic Adviser Sanjeev Sanyal has been inducted into the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister as a full-time member.
Mr. Sanyal was made the Principal Economic Adviser in February 2017. The EAC to the PM is headed by former Niti Aayog member Bibek Debroy.
