Sanjay Jaju takes over as I&B Secretary

February 05, 2024 11:22 pm | Updated 11:22 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
Sanjay Jaju, IAS officer of 1992 batch takes charge as Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting from Apurva Chandra who has been appointed Health Secretary, in New Delhi on February 05, 2024. | Photo Credit: ANI

Sanjay Jaju, a 1992-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) official from Telangana cadre, on Monday assumed charge as Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Upon his assumption of charge, he was welcomed by the outgoing Secretary, Apurva Chandra, and other officials of the Ministry and various media units. Mr. Chandra has been assigned the charge of Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Mr. Jaju has previously served as Additional Secretary to the Government of India from 2018 to 2023 and Director, National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited, from October 2014 to March 2018. He has also served as Secretary to the Andhra Pradesh government (Electronics, IT and Communications Department) from May 2011 to October 2014.

