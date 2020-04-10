Sanitation app updated with pandemic-related features

Sanitation app ‘Swachhata-MoHUA’ has been updated to include new features such as reporting of suspected cases of COVID-19 and lockdown violations, a statement from the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) said on Thursday.

The app’s primary use was to report sanitation-related grievances but nine features have been added to “better support citizens” during the pandemic, it said.

MoHUA secretary Durga Shanker Mishra announced the new features at a videoconference with the States, Union Territories and cities.

“This app has now been modified and strengthened to enable citizens to get their COVID-related complaints also redressed by their respective urban local bodies,” the statement said, adding that the app’s original features would continue to be available as well.

The new features also include requests for fogging/sanitation, food, shelter, medicine, transport of COVID-19 patients and waste pick-up from the quarantined areas.