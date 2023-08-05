HamberMenu
Sahitya Akademi to bring out collection of poems from G-20 nations

Titled Under the Same Sky, the collection has been curated by Ranjit Hoskote

August 05, 2023 10:47 pm | Updated 10:47 pm IST - New Delhi

Sreeparna Chakrabarty
Workers install a logo ahead of G20 meeting in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. File

Workers install a logo ahead of G20 meeting in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. File | Photo Credit: AP

The Sahitya Akademi will bring out an anthology of poems with contributions from each of the G-20 nations to commemorate India’s presidency of the grouping.

The Sahitya Akademi is an autonomous body under the Union Culture Ministry. The collection of poems, to be titled Under the Same Sky, has been curated by noted poet Ranjit Hoskote, sources in the Ministry said.

Each of the G-20 nations has been requested to give 1-5 entries to be submitted from the government’s side and not as individual entries, the sources said. Entries have also been invited from the guest countries.

The G-20 members are Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the European Union.

Under India’s presidency, nine countries — Bangladesh, Egypt, Mauritius, the Netherlands, Nigeria, Oman, Singapore, Spain and the United Arab Emirates — have been invited as guests.

The collection of poems would be released during the G-20 leaders’ summit in Delhi next month, the sources said. Efforts are on to translate the book into all the languages of the G-20 nations as well as guest countries.

The G-20 Heads of State and Government Summit in the national capital will be a culmination of all the G-20 processes and meetings held throughout the year. A G-20 Leaders’ Declaration will be adopted at the conclusion of the summit, stating the leaders’ commitment towards the priorities discussed and agreed upon during the ministerial and working group meetings.

India assumed the G-20 presidency in December last year.

The anthology of poems is among a series of initiatives being taken to explore cultural exchanges between the two countries. The Culture Ministry is also organising a musical performance called ‘Sur Vasudha’ with representatives of all G-20 nations on August 26 in Varanasi.

