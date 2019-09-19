Safety of Unnao rape victim, family: court directive to U.P.

A Delhi court has directed the Uttar Pradesh government to submit a report on the measures that can be taken to relocate the Unnao rape victim and her family to a safer location. She is currently under treatment at the trauma centre of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences.

The CBI had submitted a report before the court, expressing concern over their safety.

The Chief Secretary of the State has been asked to file the report within a week.

The court had recorded the victim's statement at the trauma centre. Trial proceedings are under way after the framing of charges against expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and other accused persons. The next hearing is on September 24.