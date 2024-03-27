GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev discharged from hospital

The spiritual leader earlier faced a "life-threatening situation".

March 27, 2024 04:48 pm | Updated 04:48 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev acknowledges supporters after being discharged from the Indraprastha Apollo Hospital after a brain surgery, in New Delhi, on March 27, 2024.

Spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev acknowledges supporters after being discharged from the Indraprastha Apollo Hospital after a brain surgery, in New Delhi, on March 27, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev was discharged from a private hospital in New Delhi on March 27, days after he underwent an emergency brain surgery after suffering "life-threatening" bleeding in the skull, a source at the medical facility said.

According to the Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, the surgery was carried out on March 17 to remove bleeding in his skull.

Sadhguru can be seen in a video clip coming out of the hospital as his followers greet him.

Vinit Suri, the hospital's senior consultant neurologist who led a team of doctors that attended to Sadhguru, earlier said the spiritual leader faced a "life-threatening situation".

The 66-year-old is the founder of the Isha Foundation. He has launched campaigns like 'Save Soil' and 'Rally for Rivers' for environment conservation.

Related Topics

religious leader

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.