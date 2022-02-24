National

Russian attack on Ukraine | PM Modi chairs meeting of Cabinet Committee on Security

Prime Minister Narenda Modi with Russian President Vladimir Putin, in the far-eastern Russian port of Vladivostok. File photo

Prime Minister Narenda Modi with Russian President Vladimir Putin, in the far-eastern Russian port of Vladivostok. File photo | Photo Credit: AP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security on Thursday after Russia launched an attack on Ukraine.

Besides Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Home Minister Amit Shah and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar were seen in a video of the meeting shared by official sources.

Union Ministers Piyush Goyal and Hardeep Singh Puri who are not part of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) were in the meeting.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and P.K. Mishra, the principal secretary to the Prime Minister, also attended the meeting. Russian President Vladimir Putin, who cast aside international condemnation and sanctions and announced the launch of the military offensive against Ukraine on Thursday, also warned other countries that any attempt to interfere would lead to consequences they had “never seen”.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
unrest, conflicts and war
peace negotiations
India
Russia
Ukraine
diplomacy
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 25, 2022 12:09:41 am | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/russian-attack-on-ukraine-pm-modi-chairs-meeting-of-cabinet-committee-on-security/article65081978.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY