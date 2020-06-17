National

Russia, China and India postpone June 23 video conference amid tensions

Russia's President Vladimir Putin (L), India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) and China’s President Xi Jinping pose for a picture during a meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan June 28, 2019.

Russia's President Vladimir Putin (L), India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) and China’s President Xi Jinping pose for a picture during a meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan June 28, 2019.   | Photo Credit: Reuters

A June 23 video conference between the foreign ministers of Russia, China and India has been postponed to a later date, Russia's RIA news agency cited an Indian foreign ministry source as saying amid tensions between China and India.

The source did not provide a new date for the conference that is expected to discuss the response to the global coronavirus pandemic.

