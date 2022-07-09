Rumblings of discontent surface within Opposition camp in U.P. ahead of Presidential poll

Samajwadi Party ignoring us, says Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party chief Rajbhar

Amid growing discontent in the Opposition camp in Uttar Pradesh, Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief Om Prakash Rajbhar on Friday said that its larger alliance partner, the Samajwadi Party, has been ignoring it continuously since the Assembly poll results.

Talking exclusively to The Hindu from Mau, Mr. Rajbhar said, “Yesterday, Akhilesh Yadav held a meeting for the Presidential poll to which he invited Jayant Chaudhary [president of the Rashtriya Lok Dal] but not us. It is against the coalition dharma. Even four months after the U.P. Assembly poll, no formal meeting of all the alliance partners has taken place.”

The denial of any representation to the SBSP in the recent Rajya Sabha and Legislative Council polls is also one of the reasons for the ongoing spat between the two parties that fought the Assembly election together.

“No discussion was held on the Rajya Sabha and Legislative Council polls. They gave the Rajya Sabha seat to the Rashtriya Lok Dal, which had eight members in the Assembly, and neglected us even in the Legislative Council polls... at least the SP should have discussed it with us,” Mr. Rajbhar said.