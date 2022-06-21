Ruchira Kamboj to be India's Permanent Representative to U.N.
Ruchira Kamboj, who is currently serving as India's envoy to Bhutan, will succeed T.S. Tirumurti as the Indian ambassador to the U.N
Senior diplomat Ruchira Kamboj was on Tuesday appointed India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York.
Ms. Kamboj, a 1987-batch Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer, is presently serving as India's envoy to Bhutan.
She will succeed T.S. Tirumurti as the Indian ambassador to the U.N.
Ms. Kamboj is expected to take up the assignment shortly, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a brief statement.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.