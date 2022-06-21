Ruchira Kamboj to be India's Permanent Representative to U.N.

PTI June 21, 2022 18:05 IST

Ruchira Kamboj, who is currently serving as India's envoy to Bhutan, will succeed T.S. Tirumurti as the Indian ambassador to the U.N

Ruchira Kamboj, who will succeed T.S. Tirumurti as India’s Permanent Representative to the U.N., is expected to take up the assignment shortly, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a brief statement. Photo: Twitter/@RuchiraKamboj

Senior diplomat Ruchira Kamboj was on Tuesday appointed India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York. Ms. Kamboj, a 1987-batch Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer, is presently serving as India's envoy to Bhutan. She will succeed T.S. Tirumurti as the Indian ambassador to the U.N. Ms. Kamboj is expected to take up the assignment shortly, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a brief statement.



