RSS warns against ‘anti-Bharat’ forces amid pandemic

They could exploit situation and create distrust, says RSS general secretary Hosabale.

In the midst of a massive second wave of COVID-19 infections hitting India, the RSS on Saturday appealed for caution against “destructive and anti-Bharat forces” who, it said, could exploit the situation to “create an atmosphere of negativity and distrust.”

RSS general secretary and second-in-command Dattatreya Hosabale released a statement which also asked the organisation’s workers, social and religious institutions to come forward to resolve current challenges. The second wave of the pandemic has left the country reeling under a large caseload and shortage of oxygen, hospital beds and medical supplies.

“It is also possible that destructive and anti-Bharat forces in the society can take advantage of these circumstances to create an atmosphere of negativity and mistrust in the country. The countrymen, apart from their positive efforts to resolve the situation, should also be cautious of the conspiracies of these destructive forces,” said Mr. Hosabale in his statement. On behalf of the Sangh, he also requested all sections of the society including the media to contribute in maintaining an atmosphere of positivity, hope and trust in the society.

“Those who are active on social media should play positive role being more restraint and vigilant,” he said.

Noting that the infectiousness and severity of the pandemic are more serious this time as most parts of the country are bearing its brunt, Mr. Hosabale said although the situation was critical, yet the strength of the society is also enormous.

“Our capability to meet the most trying crisis is well known across the world. It is our firm belief that we shall certainly overcome the situation by maintaining patience and keeping the morale up along with self-restraint discipline and mutual support,” he said.

He appealed to people to create awareness about wearing masks, hygiene, physical distance, taking ayurvedic Kadha, inhaling steam and also emphasised on vaccination.