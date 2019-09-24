RSS think tank comes out with survey on women

There appears to be a crisis in the rate at which women are dropping out of education and schools, according to a report by a Pune-based RSS-linked think tank, Drishti Stree Adhyayan Prabhodhan Kendra.

The organisation has recommended that the Union and the State governments, along with NGOs, focus on programmes to reduce the dropout rate in general and among the Scheduled Caste category at the primary and middle levels in particular.

The report, based on over two years of research (between 2017 and 2018), was conducted across 29 States, five Union Territories and 465 districts, 70 of them in border areas. It will be released by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday. More than 43,255 women above 18 years of age were interviewed for the survey.

Spiritually inclined women having no family and source of income are the happiest in the country, said the survey though only 6,000 claimed to be into spirituality in a big way.

In terms of religion, the highest percentage of employment was among Christian women, followed by Hindus, Buddhists, Muslims and Jains. The percentage of employment was the lowest among Sikh women, the survey says.

In terms of caste, it says, the employment rate is highest among women from the Scheduled Tribes, and the lowest in the general caste. Self-employment is also taken into consideration while counting women who are employed.