RSS magazine criticises Aamir Khan for meeting Erdogan’s wife

Bollywood actor’s current actions are not of the nationalist hue, it says

Bollywood has come under the scanner of the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh’s mouthpiece Panchjanya with the latest edition of the magazine carrying a cover story making a frontal attack on certain film stars, including Aamir Khan, as not being nationalist enough, as well as taken on the content of OTT platforms.

Magazine editor Hitesh Shankar told The Hindu that while it was true that Mr. Khan had made films like Lagaan, Sarfarosh and 1857: The Rising, his current actions are not of the nationalist hue. “The meeting between Aamir Khan and Turkey’s first lady Mrs Erdogan hurt feelings in India as the Erdogan government has been opposing India’s legitimate actions in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K). We also wanted to decode why Aamir Khan was so popular in China compared to other Indian film stars, why Dangal did better there than Sultan (starring Salman Khan) which had almost the same content. Aamir Khan also endorses particular Chinese brands and no one flourishes in China till the Chinese State decides to promote them,” he said.

The title of the write up “Dragon Ka Pyara Khan (The Khan beloved of the Dragon”) is self-explanatory and lauds stars like Akshay Kumar, Kangana Ranaut and Ajay Devgan for continuing with the ‘lost’ tradition of the film industry for making films based on nationalist sentiments or brave deeds of the armed forces.

“After Indian and Chinese forces faced off in Galwan Valley, film star Ajay Devgan announced a film on the incident. This was enough for a few English speaking intellectuals in titter mockingly stating that after Akshay Kumar the bug of nationalism seems to have bit Devgan. It seems Devgan’s move sparked some vested interests,” the piece states.

Streaming platforms have also been lauded for a number of web series on issues of ‘nationalism’ including the Manoj Bajpayee starrer The Family Man that had been criticised in the same magazine when it first came out, on the grounds that some dialogues indicated a sympathetic view of the origins of terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

The criticism of Mr. Khan also mentions his comments at a journalism award function a few years ago where he spoke of growing intolerance in India and fears for his family’s safety. At that time too his remarks had created a controversy and Sangh Parivar outfits had termed them as politically motivated.