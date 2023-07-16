RSS expresses concern for Manipur at its annual Pracharak meeting

July 16, 2023 03:51 am | Updated 03:51 am IST - New Delhi

The Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) has expressed concern about the situation in Manipur at its annual meeting of Prant Pracharak, which concluded in Ooty on Saturday. The senior office-bearers of the Sangh urged that people from all walks of life should come forward to bring peace in the State, which has been burning in tension for months due to ethnic violence.

The three-day meeting, which started on July 13, also saw some organisational changes being made in the RSS. However, information regarding the transfer and posting of the pracharaks, the heads of each regions divided by the RSS, was not shared till the time of filing this report.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the RSS’s publicity in-charge, Sunil Ambekar said the top brass of the organisation took stock of the work being done by its various off-shoots in the last year.

“In the meeting, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and all other participants expressed serious concern over the present situation in Manipur. The Swayamsevaks in Manipur, along with the influential people of the society, are making every possible effort to create an atmosphere of peace and mutual trust among the locals,” Mr. Ambekar said in a statement.

He added that RSS workers were not leaving any stone unturned to provide necessary help to the people affected by the violence.

“We request all sections of the society to speed up efforts to establish mutual harmony and peace. Along with this, we also appeal to the government to take all possible action for permanent peace and rehabilitation,” Mr. Ambekar said.

In the meeting, the RSS also discussed the flood situation in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and New Delhi. The organisation also reviewed the expansion plans ahead of its centenary celebrations in 2025.

The RSS office-bearers said a total of 105 Sangh Shiksha Vargs (training camps) were completed in the year 2023, so far, in which a total of 21,566 students from across the country participated. Of these, 16,908 students were under the age of 40, and 4,658 were in the age group of 40-65.

They added that there are 63,724 daily shakhas of the Sangh that are being held regularly at 39,451 places across the country. The RSS is also holding 23,299 weekly meetings and 9,548 monthly congregations at other places.