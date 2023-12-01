HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

RSS does not want women to be part of power structure, says Rahul Gandhi in Kochi

Congress MP from Wayanad hopes that his party will have at least 50% women Chief Ministers in Congress-ruled States in the next 10 years

December 01, 2023 02:55 pm | Updated 03:06 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Rahul Gandhi with other Congress leaders at Utsah, a State-level convention organised by the Kerala unit of the Mahila Congress, in Kochi on December 1, 2023.

Rahul Gandhi with other Congress leaders at Utsah, a State-level convention organised by the Kerala unit of the Mahila Congress, in Kochi on December 1, 2023. | Photo Credit: Thulasi Kakkat

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has said that the fundamental difference between the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the Congress is that the former never allowed women to share power while his party fundamentally believed that they should be part of the nation’s power structure.

“In its entire history, the RSS has not allowed women into its ranks. When I said this, the leadership of RSS said they have women’s organisations. But the question is not whether they have such organisations; the question is whether women are allowed to share power in the RSS,” he said in his inaugural speech at Utsah, a State-level convention organised by the Kerala unit of the Mahila Congress, at the Marine Drive ground in Kochi on December 1 (Friday).

“I have heard right-wing leaders saying that girls would not have been raped if they had dressed properly. This is an insult to every single women in the country. It is turning the victim into the villain. This is the difference between us and the RSS,” he said.

On the Women’s Reservation Bill, Mr. Gandhi said that he had never seen any other Bill passed in Parliament which will be implemented only after 10 years.

The Congress MP from Wayanad hoped that his party will have at least 50% women Chief Ministers in Congress-ruled States in the next 10 years.

“Today, we do not want have a single woman Chief Minister. But I know there are many women having the quality to become good Chief Minister. From an organisational standpoint, it is very important that we aggressively promote women. In fact, the central fight between the Bharatiya Janata Party [BJP] and the Congress is about how women should be treated,” he said.

Jebi Mather, MP and Kerala president of the Mahila Congress, presided over the meet. Congress leaders, including Tariq Anwar, K.C. Venugopal, K. Sudhakaran, V.D. Satheesan and Ramesh Chennithala, spoke. Mahila Congress representatives from Kerala attended.

Related Topics

Kerala

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.