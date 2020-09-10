Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman post: Govt. reaches out to non-NDA parties

The government on Thursday set about securing numbers for getting the NDA’s candidate elected for the post of deputy chairman of the Rajya Sabha on September 14, with calls going out to non-NDA parties for support.
The NDA has put up Janata Dal (U) MP and former deputy chairperson Harivansh for the post again. Bihar Chief Minister of Bihar and JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar lost no time in canvassing support for his party colleague from Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. Sources said the two chief ministers spoke on the phone, with Mr. Kumar asking for the Biju Janata Dal’s support.
Union ministers Piyush Goyal and Pralhad Joshi (who is also Parliamentary Affairs Minister) called up Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSRCP chief Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy for support to the NDA candidate. Mr. Reddy has six MPs in the Rajya Sabha and has reacted positively to the appeal for support.
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Manoj Jha meanwhile filed nomination papers on behalf of certain parties in the opposition including the Congress after the DMK backed out of providing a joint opposition candidate.
The NDA on its own has 113 MPs and very close to the halfway mark of 122 MPs. Support from non-NDA parties will only boost the winning margin.
