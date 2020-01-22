National

RPF unearths e-ticket racket

more-in

It says the scam is linked to terror financing

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) unearthed an illegal ticketing scam in the Railways, which it says is linked to a terror financing racket.

RPF Director-General Arun Kumar said on Tuesday that the scam came to light with the arrest of Ghulam Mustafa, 28, a software analyst from Jharkhand.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics National
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 22, 2020 2:25:30 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/rpf-unearths-e-ticket-racket/article30619993.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY