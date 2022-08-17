Rohingya refugees in Delhi to be given flats and security, says Centre

Rohingya rights activist welcomes move but fears detention camp like situation

Children from the Rohingya community play outside their shacks in a camp in New Delhi. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

Rohingya refugees from Myanmar in New Delhi will be allotted apartments and provided with police protection, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Wednesday, signalling a change in the stance towards members of the Muslim minority. The refugees will be shifted to EWS flats in Bakkarwala area of the national capital, he said.

“India has always welcomed those who have sought refuge,” Mr. Puri, Minister for Housing and Urban affairs, said on Twitter, outlining new provisions for Rohingya refugees in New Delhi. “In a landmark decision all #Rohingya #Refugees will be shifted to EWS flats in Bakkarwala area of Delhi. They will be provided basic amenities, UNHCR IDs & round-the-clock @DelhiPolice protection.”

"India respects & follows U.N. Refugee Convention 1951 & provides refuge to all, regardless of their race, religion or creed," Mr. Puri said.

India is not a signatory to the convention which spells out refugee rights and the obligations of countries to protect them.

Mr. Puri did not elaborate on what he said would be "round-the- clock" police protection but there have been isolated incidents of violence towards Rohingya in India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union government has previously tried to send back members of the minority from predominately Buddhist Myanmar, hundreds of thousands of whom have fled from persecution and waves of violence in their homeland over the years.

Bangladesh has sheltered nearly a million Rohingya.

Over 18,000 Rohingya refugees in India

As of early this year, around 1,100 Rohingya lived in Delhi and another 17,000 elsewhere in India, many of them working as manual labourers, hawkers and rickshaw pullers, according to estimates from Rohingya rights activist Ali Johar.

He said some 2,000 people went back to Bangladesh this year, amid fears many would be deported.

Activist fears detention camp like situation

"We welcome the statement on respecting the U.N. refugee convention and the plan to resettle Rohingya with better housing and facilities," said Mr. Johar, 27, who came to India a decade ago and lives with his family in a rented accommodation in Delhi.

But Mr. Johar underlined fears among the community, which has faced the ire of some right-wing Hindu groups, that the new facilities could be used to corral the Rohingya.

"If it turns out to be a detention camp, that will be a nightmare for us," he said.