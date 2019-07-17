Robert Vadra given two weeks to reply to ED’s plea against anticipatory bail

Robert Vadra, brother-in-law of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, sought additional time from the Delhi High Court on July 17 to reply to the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) petition seeking cancellation of the anticipatory bail granted to him in a money-laundering case.

On Mr. Vadra’s plea, Justice Chander Shekhar directed him to submit his response on the ED’s petition within two weeks and posted the hearing in the case for September 26.

Mr. Vadra’s counsel said he was abroad when the court’s notice was served and returned on July 11.

The probe agency has sought quashing of a local court’s April 1 order granting Mr. Vadra anticipatory bail, contending that he had not been cooperating in the investigation.

In the petition, ED has said, “The bald denials to the basic facts, contrary to the records of the case, by the respondent only highlights his non-cooperative and evasive attitude".

The agency said Mr. Vadra, instead of dispelling doubts and coming clean on his role in the case, had remained evasive throughout.

It also contended that “In all likelihood, the respondent [Mr. Vadra] is likely to tamper with the evidence and the witnesses of the case”.

The ED’s case against Mr. Vadra relates to alleged purchase of a London-based property worth £1.9 million.