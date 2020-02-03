‘Rituals vital to Sabarimala temple’s essential practices’

Rituals, ceremonies, observances and sacrifices performed by devotees, including the self-restraint exercised by the women devotees of the reproductive age in not entering the Sabarimala temple, are integral components of the essential practices associated with the temple since time immemorial, a senior member of the Pandalam royal family argued before a nine-judge Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court.

“Devotees demonstrate their devotion and reverence to the disposition of Lord Shree Ayyappa as a Naishtika Brahmachari by strictly adhering to such codes. Such codes, which are non-secular, cannot be subjected to the test of Article 14,” said a four-page note, prepared by senior advocate K. Radha Krishnan, representing the Pandalam royal family member Raja Raja Varma.

A person who intends to worship at the temple has to subscribe to its “institutional morality”. “A person who does not subscribe to the code has no locus to call into question the essential practices, custom and usage of the temple,” the note said.

The Bench, led by Chief Justice of India Sharad A. Bobde, will assemble on February 3 to frame issues on a series of petitions, including the one on the Sabarimala temple’s prohibition of women of menstruating age. These petitions concerning multiple faiths highlight the tug-of-war between the equal right of women to worship and the right to religious practices.

The note said the right to religious practices and beliefs was not subservient to the right to equality. Courts could not impose the concept of “constitutional morality” to override religious practices.

The Kerala Hindu Places of Public Worship (Authorisation of Entry) Rules, 1965, does not govern the temple. Though the temple is of a public character, its essential character of an unincorporated family temple could not be altered, Mr. Varma said. Thus, the members of the donor family — the Pandalam royal family — have a right and duty to protect the temple’s rites and rituals.