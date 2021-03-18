Ritika, cousin of wrestler Geeta Phogat, found dead in room

Ritika, 17, cousin of Olympic wrestler Geeta Phogat, has allegedly committed suicide in Haryana’s Charkhi Dadri.
Police said the teenager was disappointed after losing in a recent Rajasthan State-level wrestling championship by a narrow margin.
Station House Officer, Jhojhu Kalan, Dilbagh Singh told The Hindu over phone that a family member noticed her hanging when they checked her room after she did not turn up for dinner at the academy run by her uncle Mahavir Singh Phogat.
Hailing from Rajasthan, the teenager had been staying with the Phogat family since 2016 and was training at the academy.
She lost the final of the wrestling championship by a whisker on March 14.
“She was determined to win the championship, but a narrow defeat had left her hugely disappointed,” said Mr. Singh.
(Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies could seek help and counselling by calling Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health, Delhi at 011-4076 9002, Monday-Saturday, 10 am -7.30 pm)
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath