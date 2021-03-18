Ritika, cousin of wrestler Geeta Phogat, found dead in room

Police say teenager was upset after loss at State-level wrestling championship

Ritika, 17, cousin of Olympic wrestler Geeta Phogat, has allegedly committed suicide in Haryana’s Charkhi Dadri.

Police said the teenager was disappointed after losing in a recent Rajasthan State-level wrestling championship by a narrow margin.

Station House Officer, Jhojhu Kalan, Dilbagh Singh told The Hindu over phone that a family member noticed her hanging when they checked her room after she did not turn up for dinner at the academy run by her uncle Mahavir Singh Phogat.

Hailing from Rajasthan, the teenager had been staying with the Phogat family since 2016 and was training at the academy.

She lost the final of the wrestling championship by a whisker on March 14.

“She was determined to win the championship, but a narrow defeat had left her hugely disappointed,” said Mr. Singh.

(Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies could seek help and counselling by calling Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health, Delhi at 011-4076 9002, Monday-Saturday, 10 am -7.30 pm)