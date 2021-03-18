National

Ritika, cousin of wrestler Geeta Phogat, found dead in room

Ritika, 17, cousin of Olympic wrestler Geeta Phogat, has allegedly committed suicide in Haryana’s Charkhi Dadri.

Police said the teenager was disappointed after losing in a recent Rajasthan State-level wrestling championship by a narrow margin.

Station House Officer, Jhojhu Kalan, Dilbagh Singh told The Hindu over phone that a family member noticed her hanging when they checked her room after she did not turn up for dinner at the academy run by her uncle Mahavir Singh Phogat.

Hailing from Rajasthan, the teenager had been staying with the Phogat family since 2016 and was training at the academy.

She lost the final of the wrestling championship by a whisker on March 14.

“She was determined to win the championship, but a narrow defeat had left her hugely disappointed,” said Mr. Singh.

(Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies could seek help and counselling by calling Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health, Delhi at 011-4076 9002, Monday-Saturday, 10 am -7.30 pm)

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 18, 2021 1:30:57 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/ritika-cousin-of-wrestler-geeta-phogat-found-dead-in-room/article34098377.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY